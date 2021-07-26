The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District and the district's largest union agreed to a new two-year contract last week.
The school board unanimously voted to approve the Burnsville Education Association's contract during a special meeting July 19 after the parties reached a tentative agreement late last month.
The new contract is retroactively effective beginning July 1 and will continue through June 30, 2023.
“I’m incredibly pleased that we’ve been able to come to this agreement so soon and thankful for the work of everyone involved,” Board Chair Eric Miller said in a statement. “The new contract keeps us competitive with neighboring districts and shows a commitment from everyone to diversifying our teaching staff to better serve our students.”
The agreement, which covers approximately 600 employees, is projected to increase district spending by around $6 million compared to 2020-21 costs.
The cost increase represents a 6.5% hike in salary and benefit spending over the two years of the contract.
The agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between the district and the union to establish a working group to explore ways to attract and retain more teachers of color.