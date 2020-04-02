The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District is providing grab-and-go lunches and breakfasts at a dozen locations for any child ages 1 to 18 on weekdays until at least May 4.
Home delivery is being provided for families who have children who are medically compromised or have no way to get to one of the sites. A form to request meal delivery can be found online at isd191.org/coronavirus/student-meals.
Meals will be available for pickup at these locations from any time between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The children must be present.
- Nicollet Middle School (Door 20 near front entrance), 400 E. 134th St., Burnsville.
- Eagle Ridge Middle School (by the pool entrance), 13955 Glendale Road, Savage.
- Metcalf Middle School (Door 3), 2250 Diffley Road, Burnsville.
Meals will be available dropped off at the following locations between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. All locations are open to any child.
11 a.m.
- Arbor Vista MHC, 14750 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville.
- Shalimar Estates and Parkwood Heights, 13340 Parkwood Drive, Burnsville.
- Burnsville Pointe Apartments, 3809 Sibley St., Burnsville.
- Dahcotah View Apartments, 1605 Cliff Road E., Burnsville.
- Parkwood Heights, 13305 Parkwood Drive, Burnsville.
11:30 a.m.
- Parkvue Flats, 1505 E. Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville.
- Rambush Estates MHC, 14709 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville.
- Chowen Bend Townhomes, 12641 Chowen Bend, Burnsville.
- Willow Pond Apartments, 11751 West River Hills Drive, Burnsville.
11:50 a.m.
- Country View Apartments, 4010 West 126th St., Savage.
Noon
- Chancellor Manor Apartments, 14250 Irving Ave. S., Burnsville.
- Dakota Station Apartments, 124 Highway 13 E., Burnsville.
- Bluffs of Burnsville, 2800 Selkirk Drive, Burnsville.
12:15 p.m.
- Evergreen Pointe Townhomes, 4148 McColl Drive, Savage.
12:30 p.m.
- The Pines of Burnsville, 1024 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville.
- Colonial Villa Apartments, 2009 East 121st St., Burnsville.
- Stone Grove Apartments, 2525 Williams Drive, Burnsville.
At 1 p.m.
- Quality Inn Hotel, 4601 West Highway 13, Savage.