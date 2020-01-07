A series of public meetings about Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District's upcoming attendance boundary changes are scheduled next week to share information about the realignment process and hear feedback from residents, the district announced this week.
The same information will be presented at each meeting, and Spanish and Somali interpreters will be available at all meetings.
The meetings follow last month's Board of Education decision to close Metcalf Middle and Sioux Trail Elementary schools in Burnsville and M.W. Savage Elementary School in downtown Savage will close after this school year.
The meetings are scheduled as follows:
Monday, Jan. 13
- 10 a.m. at Diamondhead Education Center
- 6 p.m. at Diamondhead Education Center
Tuesday, Jan. 14
- 6 p.m. at Diamondhead Education Center
Wednesday, Jan. 15
- 10 a.m. at Diamondhead Education Center
- 6 p.m. at Burnsville High School
The district hasn’t changed its attendance boundaries since Harriet Bishop Elementary and Eagle Ridge Middle schools opened in 1996. Years of declining enrollment, revenue loss and budget cuts led to the closure decision.
A recommended plan is set to go before the board on Jan. 23. A final vote on the boundaries could come in early February.
No decisions have been made yet about how to handle requests for students to attend a school other than the school they are assigned based on the attendance boundary, according to the district's website.
The process for these requests, called variances, will be outlined in the next few weeks and will not be a focus of the upcoming meetings, the district said.