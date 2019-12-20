Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District has chosen the schools it will close. Now comes the reshuffling of people, money and district programs.
Elementary and middle school attendance boundaries will change once M.W. Savage Elementary, Metcalf Middle and Sioux Trail Elementary schools close at the end of the school year, Director of Business Services Lisa Rider told the Board of Education on Thursday. The board approved the closures earlier this month.
District spending, staffing and plans for those buildings will also all have to adjust. The changes will likely reach beyond the students and staff at the closing schools, Rider added.
Rider, Superintendent Theresa Battle and other administration officials committed to listening to the public and being fair and open with their plans in the coming months.
"It's very important that we include the perspective of the people that will be affected," Battle said.
For school boundary changes, Rider said she and other members of a design team that includes district residents are trying to make sure all schools stay below 90% capacity, that each elementary school leads to a single middle school instead of splitting, and that minority or low-income students spread among the schools instead of concentrating here or there.
Achieving any one of those goals might make others impossible, but those are the priorities, Rider said. She hopes to hold six public forums for residents to share their thoughts in mid-January.
Battle said she'll propose next school year's budget this spring. Among her goals is to have a balanced budget that also rebuilds the district's reserve.
It's a tall order after years of millions of dollars in reductions in staff and programs and falling enrollment, all of which led to the school closures. Several board members said they weren't sure if they could have money left over.
"We haven't submitted a balanced budget in years," said Director Eric Miller.