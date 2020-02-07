Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board members this week adopted new attendance boundaries and a policy to continue accepting variances next year.
The Board of Education voted without opposition to adopt new elementary boundaries referred to as Scenario A during their regular meeting Thursday. Director Eric Miller was absent. The vote also approved new middle school boundaries.
The new boundaries will be effective at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.
Families in the Burnsville neighborhoods surrounding soon-to-be-closed Sioux Trail Elementary School will be split between Rahn and William Byrne elementary schools. Students in the former M.W. Savage Elementary School boundary will attend either Hidden Valley or Harriet Bishop elementary schools.
For the middle schools, students at Vista View, Sky Oaks, Gideon Pond, Rahn and William Byrne elementary schools will move on to Nicollet Middle School. Hidden Valley, Harriet Bishop and Edward Neill elementary schools would lead to Eagle Ridge Middle School.
Officials say the boundary realignment, necessitated by three school closures, will create better racial and economic equity among schools, address capacity issues and help the district operate more efficiently.
The new elementary boundaries were the preferred choice of community members at a series of public meetings last month, and board members approved the plan without deliberation.
Board Chairwoman Abigail Alt said the elementary plan impacted fewer families and divided fewer existing school communities than the other option on the table last month.
Superintendent Theresa Battle said the district will continue to accept variance requests from parents wanting their child to attend a school other than the one assigned next year. The variance policy will also allow all current variances to continue into next year.
The policy for new applications will prioritize families displaced by the new attendance boundaries and those wishing to remain at the neighborhood school they attended this year.
For example, students moved to Harriet Bishop from Hidden Valley under the new attendance boundaries would have priority if they want to stay at Hidden Valley.
Siblings of enrolled students, children of staff working at the school location and families seeking a variance based-on their daycare location will also have priority.