After small or no levy increases over the last couple of years, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board approved a 18.5% levy increase last week, over $7.5 million more than the 2022 levy.

Ahead of the Truth in Taxation meeting, district officials made it known that the district had a 6.15% reduction in the levy last year, a total decrease of $2.7 million.

