The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District will begin providing child care and meals for children of health and emergency personnel beginning Wednesday, it announced Monday.
Workers in health care, emergency medical services, law enforcement and several other professionals qualify for the service under an executive order form Gov. Tim Walz this month closing schools for several days.
The Minnesota Department of Education released a full list workers who qualify:
Meals will be served to students in child care. Care will be provided from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Wednesday, March 18, and will continue for as long as schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Care will also be provided for district staff members except during spring break from March 23 to March 27. Care for children of emergency workers will continue during that time.
Services are being coordinated by the district's Community Education program. Most providers will be Project KIDS school-age care staff along with other district staff members, such as educational assistants, a district spokesman said.
Childcare locations:
- Children in kindergarten through fifth grade: Hidden Valley Elementary School in Savage and Gideon Pond Elementary School in Burnsville.
- Children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old: Diamondhead Education Center in Burnsville.
Registration is available online through the district website, isd191.org.
Credit card information is required during registration, but the card will not be used for any charges for emergency supervision services, according to a district news release.
Proof of employment, such as an identification card, will need to be presented when children are dropped off.