Burnsville High School's Theatre Guild finishes it's 61st season with "Shrek The Musical." Directed by Erika Sasseville, the production will include eight performances May 12-21.
Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, "Shrek The Musical" is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori ("Thoroughly Modern Millie"; "Caroline, or Change") and a book by David Lindsay-Abaire.
Shrek brings all the characters from the film to life on stage, according to a press release. "'Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek....' And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero."
Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7 p.m., and Saturday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and $10 for students. Show run time is about 2.5 hours, including a brief intermission.
Located at Burnsville High School's Mraz Center for the Performing Arts, the Burnsville High School Theatre Guild has been entertaining, educating and enriching Burnsville and the surrounding communities through the performing arts since 1960.
For tickets or more information, visit www.mrazcenter.ludus.com.