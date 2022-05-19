Burnsville High School seniors were awarded 111 scholarships totaling $128,600 at this year’s Community Scholarship Awards Ceremony May 18 at the school’s Mraz Center.
The event, sponsored by Foundation 191, provides graduating seniors with the opportunity to receive a college scholarship through the Community Scholarship Program.
Many area businesses, organizations, clubs, foundations and individuals fund these scholarships, according to a Foundation 191 press release.
Scholarship donors and recipients include: Apple Autos, Apilias Ravindran; Burnsville Association of Educational Assistants, Breanna Reuter; Burnsville Athletic Club, Cassandra Santelman and Gabrielle Tozier; Burnsville Breakfast Rotary, Elijah McKeen and Kathryn Pearson; Burnsville High School Tennis, Sami Bowlby, Owen Cadwell, Tyler Haddorff, Ema Handzija, Savannah Islam, Henry McCormick, Shrey Pothini and Aaden Spencer; Burnsville Hockey Club, Olivia Carlson, Katie Katzmarek and Keegan McDevitt; Burnsville Noon Rotary, Cassandra Do and Ryan Fors; Burnsville Opportunity Scholarship, Angeles Vasquez Diaz and Jade Moreno Palomo; Burnsville Principals Association, Laura Carrion and Amy Flores Valadez; Burnsville/Savage Lions Club, Abdirisak Abdullahi, Nicole Diaz, Umelkayr Hadi, Minhnhat Le, Nadia Maxamed, Fatimo Mursal, Vatana Oul, Korren Schrade, Oudamseiney Ul, and Janefrances Umez; Class Acts, Lucinda Erbes, Colton Gregersen, Helen Hoang, Arelys McDevitt, Keegan McDevitt, Stephanie Oye, Kathryn Pearson, Aalunya Teso and Bailey Wishart; Daffodil Garden Club, Katelyn Hess; Dakota Electric Association, Umith Azad, Ema Handzija, Bonnie Hansen, Katie Katzmarek, Paige Leagjeld, Teresa Le-Vu, Zoe Olson, Ellie Scheldberg, Norah Selby and Jasper Strayer; Devin Delaney Memorial Scholarship, Colton Gregersen; Dick Hanson Memorial Scholarship, Christina Boyum, Lindsey Brown, Calvin Hume, Arelys McDevitt and Jacob Miller; Edward Neill Elementary PTO, Isabelle Wyman; Foundation 191 Memorial Scholarship, Brandon Montgomery, Jacob Norton and Sirianna Stortroen; Harriet Bishop PTO, Minhigh Nguyen; Hinton/Plantenberg Family Scholarship, Owen Cadwell and Ana DeMarre; ISD 191 Employee Scholarship, Nimco Hassan, Mariam Mohamed, and Hlina Tessema; Ken Slipka BA 191 Baseball Memorial Scholarship, Jayden Chow; Kopp Family Foundation, Skyelar Boxell, Annabella Koppi, Preston Pin, Katelyn Stickney and Jacob Westerlund; Lifetouch Presidential Scholarships, Elizabeth Bunnell, Thomas Dundon and Keegan McDevitt; Lon Hitch Community Involvement Memorial Scholarship, Rahim Bardai; Lon Hitch Secondary Education Memorial Scholarship, Makayla Barcenas; Mary Kay Lynch Education Scholarship, Shrey Pothini; Mary Lenhardt Memorial Scholarship, Teresa LeVu, Zoe Olson and Aaden Spencer; M Health Fairview Ridges Medical Staff Scholarship, Davin Alt; National Honor Society, Lindsey Brown, Anna DeMarre, Brooke Friese, Sierra Link, Nadia Maxamed, Zoe Olson, Hlina Tessema, Amelia Wernette, Jacob Westerlund and and Isabelle Wyman; New Creations Senior Scholarship, Abbi Erickson; Old National Bank, Breanna Reuter; P.E.O.-Chapter DP/EI Women’s Scholarship, Sierra Link; Presbyterian Church of the Apostles-Compassionate Justice Scholarship, Bedra Mohamed, Mariam Mohamed, Taleah Pelcher and Hlina Tessema; Renae Gustafson Memorial Scholarship, Zoie Dundon; Rob and Vicki Roy Scholarship, Matthew Harder; Savage American Legion Post 643, Elizabeth Bunnell, Anna DeMarre, Brooke Friese and Ryan Fors; Savage Rotary “Service Above Self” Scholarship, Morgan Zenner; Taylor Ziebol Memorial Scholarship, Nicole Diaz; and Walser Foundation “Driving a Stronger Community” Scholarship, Shrey Pothini.