Burnsville High School senior Sam Stanek has been named a National Merit Semifinalist, according to a release from the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District.
Fewer than 1% of 12th grade students score high enough on the National Merit Scholarship qualifying test to earn the semifinalist distinction, the district said.
"Sam is the type of student that always understands, not just at a rudimentary level but the whole big picture,” Bill Engelhardt, Burnsville High School social studies teacher, said in a written statement. “Coupled with his incredible work ethic, he will go far in life.”
Stanek is currently enrolled as a post-secondary enrollment option student, a program that allows high school students to earn both high school and college credit while still in high school.
"My advice to younger students is to figure out what success in high school could do for them," Stanket said in a Q&A with the district. "Burnsville High School does a great job by providing students with courses and skills that can prepare them for careers spanning a wide variety of interests."
Outside of class, Stanket competes on the high school's powerlifting and trapshooting teams.
After graduation, Stanek plans to study mathematics or physics and is considering attending the University of Minnesota.