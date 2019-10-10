Green Apple Day of Service, a global event focusing on promoting sustainability initiatives in schools, went off without a hitch at Burnsville High School last weekend despite a rainy, cold morning.
On Saturday, Oct. 5, 80 students and 12 advisers participated in the event, according to the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District.
Students cleaned all across the school grounds and on the Highway 13 frontage road and completed a final harvest before putting the school's Giving Garden to bed for the winter.
The day was organized through the District 191 Community Education Youth Service program, which promotes and coordinates volunteer opportunities for high school students.
Last year, students gave nearly 20,000 hours of their time and expertise through the program, according to the district.