Local students will be among those competing in a regional science and math competition this weekend.
Burnsville High School seniors Marwah Ismail, Chance Persons, Marwa Osman and Anh Lien and junior Ruby Boes will put their math and science skills to the test during the Minnesota Academy of Science's High School Science Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 25.
"Most of the questions are higher level than what's taught in the classroom, so it's definitely a challenge for the students," said Mike Huemoeller, the team's head coach.
The team finished in the middle of the pack last year, Huemoeller said, which marked their best finish in 8 years. The team from Wayzata High School took home the national title.
"We have a tough state to compete in," he said.
The winning team from the state bowl will receive an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the U.S. Department of Energy's national competition.
During the science bowl, students compete head-to-head solving math and science questions in a Jeopardy-like contest. This year, 180 students will compete, according to the academy.
There's two different types of questions, Huemoeller explained. A toss-up question is open to anyone. If answered correctly, the team gets 4 points and a chance to answer a bonus question for 10 more.
To add to the pressure, a team loses points if a member answers a question incorrectly before the entire question has been read.
"It's all about timing," Huemoeller said about the competition's buzzer system. "You want to be sure you know what the question is going to be before you answer it, and you want to be correct.
"We've got our fingers crossed."
Other students participating in the science bowl program are sophomores Kaylee Marczak and Susan Nguyen, junior Osman Warfa and senior Nawal Mahamed.