The candidacy filing period opened Tuesday for Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District residents looking to run for a vacant seat on the school board.
A special election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2 to fill the vacancy; the period for filing affidavits of candidacy runs from 8 a.m. on July 27 until 5 p.m. on Aug. 10.
The Burnsville district's open seat was left vacant by former board member Jen Holweger, who resigned in October 2020 during her first term. Holweger, a mother of four, said she no longer had enough time to devote to the school board.
In December, the board voted to appoint Suad Said to temporarily serve in in the vacant seat until the special election.
Said ran for a seat on the board in November, but lost to incumbent Eric Miller and newcomers Toni Conner and Anna Werb.
Whoever wins the special election will serve the remainder of Holweger's term; until January 2023.
To be eligible to run for a seat on the District 191 Board of Education, you must be eligible to vote in Minnesota, at least 21 years of age, and a resident of District 191 for at least 30 days prior to the election.
Affidavits of candidacy are available at Diamondhead Education Center, located at 200 W. Burnsville Pkwy. in Burnsville. Affidavits must be filed in the office of the school district clerk, and the filing fee of $2 must be paid prior to the closing of the filing period.