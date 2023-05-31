Diamondhead Education Center

Diamonhead Education Center

About 1.2 acres of parking lot not being used by the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district may soon be the home of a 54-unit affordable housing development after the school district entered into a purchase agreement with MWF Properties.

Stacie Kvilvang, a representative from Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, said the agreement is for $900,000 and the developers are planning to build on the parking lots at the Diamondhead Education Center. Kvilvang said the sale is contingent on receiving the correct approvals from the city, and tax credits from Dakota County.

