About 1.2 acres of parking lot not being used by the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district may soon be the home of a 54-unit affordable housing development after the school district entered into a purchase agreement with MWF Properties.
Stacie Kvilvang, a representative from Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, said the agreement is for $900,000 and the developers are planning to build on the parking lots at the Diamondhead Education Center. Kvilvang said the sale is contingent on receiving the correct approvals from the city, and tax credits from Dakota County.
Kvilvang said a stipulation for the deal is the property can’t be used for any public or private school in the future. A deed restriction will be placed on the property which would transfer to future owners.
“So we would just have to sue them, basically, is what it would come down to,” board treasurer Eric Miller said about the district’s protection in the deal.
Vice chairperson Anna Werb asked if the school board should hold public meetings regarding the potential sale.
“Do we suspect anyone would be upset with it?” Werb asked.
Kvilvang said unlike the Metcalf Middle School sale which required a comprehensive zoning change, the Diamondhead property is in a zoning district which allows it. Nonetheless she said the project will need to go through the city’s process to receive approvals which could include public meetings.
School board director Abigail Alt said she was happy to see the land being used for housing, saying it was a goal of the board to provide the community with a benefit aside from a financial one by selling excess land.
“We want our workers to have a place to live that’s affordable, and hopefully everything will go well for you in that vein, too,” Alt told a representative from MWF Properties.
helps districtA piece of legislation — sponsored by state Rep. Jess Hanson, DFL–Burnsville — which passed this year will have a major benefit for the school district in the deal.
Previously, if a school district sold an excess property, the district would have to pay off any bonds on the property and the rest would have to be used for capital expenditures.
Now, any proceeds above and beyond paying off bonds can be allocated as the district sees fit. There are no outstanding bonds and debts on the property, so all $900,000 would be added to the district’s coffers.