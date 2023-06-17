For months, District 191 Superintendent Theresa Battle has spoken about the possible unintended consequences from state legislation regarding education funding.
While she said she’s thankful for the “historic investment in education,” she warned there needs to be funds available for different mandates as she presented her proposed $153.5 million budget to the school board June 8.
As part of the proposed FY 2023-24 budget expected to be voted on June 22, Battle is calling for a $3.5 million contingency fund reserved for any money needed for the mandates. One of the concerns is new legislation that allows hourly employees, such as support staff, to collect unemployment during the summer. Based on the district’s projections, that could cost the district upwards of $2.5 million a year.
“One of the major factors was (for) the unemployment insurance,” Battle said.
Treasurer Eric Miller asked about the $3.5 million in contingency, saying “that’s a lot of money.”
Battle said the contingency was a preliminary look at the omnibus bill summary and how much it may cost the district with – one of the major factors being from the unemployment legislation.
Director of Administrative Services Stacey Sovine said funds not used would be put back into the general fund when the revised budget is adopted in January. He said having the funds available just in case will prevent any issues with the budget later on.
He also noted the state has set aside $135 million for school districts to tap into to pay for the unemployment benefits, but the district wants to make sure there are funds available just in case.
“We don’t want to assume something and be left with a multi-million-dollar cost and no money set aside to pay for it,” said Aaron Tinklenberg, a spokesperson for the district.
Miller asked the administration to provide a breakdown of the projections for the different mandates, which Sovine said would be tracked and presented to the council with the revised budget around January.
“This in no way, shape or form should be looked at as a slush fund,” Sovine said.
Aside from financial concerns, Sovine said during a previous budget workshop that he is concerned there may be some people who stay employed with the district until the end of summer in order to collect unemployment and then leave.
He said sometimes people hold off until the summer ends before submitting their resignation in order to keep their health insurance benefits longer.
“I’m a little bit concerned (about) what August 20 may look like for our staffing,” Sovine said.
Fund Balance IncreaseSince the beginning of the budget process, Sovine had made it clear there is going to be less revenue once Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money – the one-time funding school districts received as part of the pandemic relief funding runs out.
Currently, the district has $4,027,847 budgeted for current costs, while $5,949,046 is in new costs.
As part of the state omnibus education bill the district will see a $5 million increase in cross subsidies for Special Education and English Learner students – which was a legislative priority of both the district and various other associations.
Districts will also be receiving a 4% increase on the general education formula.
When all is said and done the budget is expected to increase the fund balance by about $2.5 million.
Sovine said the goal is to have measured reductions and after about four years to have a fund balance around 12%. Currently it’s at 14.12%.
“Our goal is to at least give you options,” Sovine said.
Another highlight pointed out was in regards to the voluntary pre-kindergarten program. Officials with the school district advocated for making the program permanent, which happened as part of state legislation along with seats being added to the program.
“We’re very excited about that,” Sovine said.
As part of the proposed budget, the administration included a potential 6% increase for transportation based on the contract, an 18% increase for utilities, and a 9% increase for medical insurance premiums.