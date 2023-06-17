ISD 191 logo
Courtesy image/Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District.

For months, District 191 Superintendent Theresa Battle has spoken about the possible unintended consequences from state legislation regarding education funding.

While she said she’s thankful for the “historic investment in education,” she warned there needs to be funds available for different mandates as she presented her proposed $153.5 million budget to the school board June 8.

