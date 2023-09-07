The District 191 School Board approved making Tuesday, March 5, a blended learning day after being informed primary elections would be held in some of the schools.
The District 191 School Board approved making Tuesday, March 5, a blended learning day after being informed primary elections would be held in some of the schools.
But that change to the calendar might not be the only one.
Assistant Superintendent Chris Bellmont said it would be the first K-12 blended day for the district and that the district’s e-learning committee would be meeting in September to sort out “exactly what that means.”
Treasurer Eric Miller asked if the blended learning day would affect the number of e-learning days the district could have for winter weather days. “How many other blended learning days could we put on the calendar?” he said.
Belmont said he was told by the Minnesota Department of Education last year that it could be up to 50% of a student’s learning week. He said, for example, that some districts have one day a week of blended learning built into their schedules.
In terms of e-learning days for weather, Bellmont said the district would be allowed to have five per year.
School Board Chair Scott Hume noted the end of the week is parent-teacher conferences — meaning students would only be in school one day that week.
“Those are one of the considerations we’ve had a lot of discussions about,” Bellmont said.
Burnsville Education Association President Wendy Drugge said some staff aren’t required to work on those days, meaning it could become problematic if the district were to change the schedule and have the parent-teacher conferences and professional development time at the beginning of the week and have regular school days at the end of the week — especially if staff members already had plans.
“It’s kind of like Tetris; you’re moving things around,” she said of the popular game. “This is what we landed on.”
While the School Board agreed to move forward with March 5 as a blended learning day, there were concerns by members of the board about having a one day school week and suggested the e-learning committee take a look at making Monday, March 4, a blended learning day, as well.
“I don’t think we’ve ever had a single-day week,” Drugge said.
The main reason for not having students in school during primary voting day was safety. Miller said teachers should also have the option of not physically being in the school building on election day.
“If they don’t want to be around that environment that day they should be given the opportunity,” Miller said.
