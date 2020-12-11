Suad "Sue" Said has been appointed to temporarily serve on the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District Board of Education.
The Board voted unanimously Dec. 9 to appoint Said to serve in the seat left vacant by former board member Jen Holweger.
Holweger, elected in 2018, resigned in October citing an inability to devote enough time to the position.
Said, 34, lives in Burnsville with her husband and their four children; girls ages 1-13. She currently works for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Said ran for a seat on the board in November, but lost to incumbent Eric Miller and newcomers Toni Conner and Anna Werb.
Said, Conner and Werb will be sworn-in during the Jan. 14 meeting.
A special election is expected to be called sometime next year to formally fill the board vacancy. The individual elected in the special election will serve the remainder the Holweger's term, which ends January 2023.
Board farewells
Board members DeeDee Currier and Darcy Schatz, who did not seek re-election this year, were recognized for their years of service during their final meeting Thursday.
Board members thanked Schatz for bringing a much-needed dose of humor to the board's work.
"Your wit is just spot-on and exactly what we've needed — particularly in the last couple of years," Board Chairwoman Abigail Alt said.
The board faced a wave of challenges during Schatz's single-term in office; three superintendents, three school closures and the pandemic only to name a few.
It's been difficult work, Schatz said, but the board she leaves behind is "steadfastly and completed dedicated to doing what is best for our students."
"I'm immensely proud of this district," she concluded. "It's been an honor and privilege to serve."
Board members called Currier's final meeting "the end of an era."
Currier retired as principal of Sioux Trail Elementary in 2008 after 21 years in the district. After working 38 years as an educator, she continued her service with her election to the school board.
Currier, the board's "historian," won't be replaced, several members remarked.
During Thursday's meeting, Currier shared a top-ten list of highlights from her career.
Working with district staff, Superintendent Theresa Battle and the district's students topped the list.
"One of my greatest joys in my 33 years in 191 has been to work with Dr. Battle," Currier said.
The board hired Battle for the district's top job last year.
"She is knowledgeable, thorough, flexible, understanding, kind, trustworthy, insightful, open and intelligent," Currier continued. "As I leave this board, her capable leadership will keep moving the district forward."