The District 191 School Board agreed to its 2023-2024 goals on June 22.
One of the goals laid out by the board is related to cultural proficiency.
“Building on the work from recent years, all ISD191 Board Members will understand and be able to articulate the district’s work in being a culturally proficient school system (CPSS),” the school board goal reads.
Some of the specific action items include receiving information from cultural liaison or other appropriate representatives from the school during board meetings, along with participating in a facilitated retreat to learn more about CPSS.
Another goal centers around “supporting and leveraging new methods and original thinking to improve student outcomes.”
“All ISD191 Board Members will better understand how the District is working to ensure that all students are meeting goals and expectations around student achievement, including but not limited to our Pathways K-12 program, and use this improved understanding to inform setting district priorities,” the school board goal reads.
Measures of progress includes board members participating in workshops “ in order to understand how the curriculum we are using, including but not unlimited to K-12 Pathways, are leading to improved academic achievement for our students.”
A third goal is about “creating space and opportunity for each and every voice to be heard.”
“As a district, it is the responsibility of the ISD191 Board of Education to be transparent with our community and receive community input to inform decision making,” the school board goal states.
One way the board plans to measure the progress is by having board members “understand which voices are represented in survey results, identify voices missing, and learn the plan to reach them.”
The final goal is to provide “appropriate governance and guidance” to Superintendent Theresa Battle and the rest of the administration.
