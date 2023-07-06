Water in 14 sinks tested positive across District 191 buildings for having lead levels higher than what is recommended under the United States Environmental Protection Agency standards when they were tested earlier this year, Director of Operations Dave Lake told the school board on June 16.
“Lead exposure is a health concern, especially for young children and infants,” Lake said.
Lake said the testing is required every five years under state law. He said all sinks or faucets where there’s a possibility of a student drinking out of it needs to be tested. A total of 747 samples were collected across the district and once the test results are available, they then need to be made available for public review, Lake said.
The breakdown of the samples testing higher than the recommended were one at Harriet Bishop Elementary, one at Sky Oaks Elementary, one at Vista View Elementary, two at Eagle Ridge Middle School, six at Nicollet Middle School and two at Burnsville High School.
Lake said the 16 fixtures, which included two which were close to being higher levels than recommended were cleaned or replaced and ﬁxtures were retested.
“We had five that still remained high,” Lake said.
Lake said the district replaced the fixture at Harriet Bishop and have placed “water not for drinking” signs up for the other four fixtures which includes one at Burnsville High School, two at Nicollet and one at Vista View.
Lake said there are still improvements to be had when it comes to eliminating lead in the water. He said last time the testing was done, over 70 came back higher than what is recommended.
“We’re looking for zero,” Lake said.