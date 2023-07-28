Growing up in Philadelphia, Theresa Battle, now the superintendent of District 191, had Black teachers in elementary and high school.
But when she came to Minnesota, she learned that not all Black, Indigenous and People of Color have had the same experience as her. In District 191 this past school year, there was an approximate 4% chance a teacher in the classroom self-identified as BIPOC.
“When I came to Minnesota I had to step back and hear some children say they never had a teacher look like them in their entire career,” Battle said.
Battle said representation is important, but it’s not everywhere. In fact, Kathy Funston, the director of Strategic Pathways and Partnerships, who sat next to Battle during an interview with the Pacer, said her daughter graduated from a neighboring district in 2007 and never had a teacher of color.
Aaron Tinklenberg, the district’s spokesperson, graduated in the northern Twin Cities suburbs and never had a teacher of color, either.
“I see it. It does make a difference,” Battle said. “It’s that vision of, ‘I can do that, too.’ Representation does matter.”
As the first Black woman to lead the school district, Battle has made recruiting and retaining American Indian and teachers of color an important goal of hers. Currently, 67% of students in the district identify as BIPOC, while only 4% of teachers in the district self identified as BIPOC as of August 2022.
“[The] diversity we want in our classrooms are the students who are currently in our schools,” Battle said.
Last week Battle watched on as Gov. Tim Walz, a former teacher at Mankato West High School, taught students about energy in ecosystems in a fourth grade class at Eagle Ridge Middle School. He also used the appearance to promote more people going into the teaching profession, including those who identify as BIPOC.
“As a former classroom teacher of 20 years, I know how challenging and fulfilling teaching can be,” Walz said in a statement following the event. “Minnesota depends on these professionals to mentor, shape, and educate our students. Minnesota has thousands of teaching positions available, and by providing financial assistance, mentoring, and training, we’re here to help more people choose a career path in education.”
Pathways programOne of the major initiatives for District 191 to recruit more teachers is through Education Pathways, which was created in the fall of 2018.
Through the program, students can earn college credits from Metropolitan State while in high school and also earn scholarships to colleges in order to receive their teaching licenses.
Funston said students can earn six credits from the college and take classes in multicultural education and intro to education with an equity lens, which she said is unique.
While in high school, students are able to do a 20-hour student teaching practicum at an elementary school and are encouraged to do service learning in which students work with younger students, including with after school programs and clubs to explore their interests even further.
Currently, the pathways program has 54% of students who identify as BIPOC and Funston said the district is “hyper focused” on increasing the percentage. “Our goal is to at least match the population of the school at 67%,” Funston said.
Besides the pathways program, the district is also the recipient of the “Grow Your Own” grant program, a Minnesota Department of Education initiative that awards scholarships to students who are pursuing a degree in teaching from an accredited college — with an emphasis on encouraging “students of color and American Indian students” to go into teaching, according to the MDE website.
Battle said some students have returned to work in the district’s various summer programs.
Funston said the district is also implementing a Grow Your Own program for staffers in various aspects of the district who want to go back to school to become teachers.
Funston said the district has several employees who are people of color who —because of different barriers, including financial ones — aren’t able to go back to school.
Starting this fall, Funston said the district will award as many as 15 staff members with as much as $8,500 per year to go back to school, which Funston said combined with other financial aid and scholarships would likely pay for an entire tuition.
“This one is really huge,” Funston said.
Recruitment and retentionWith more competition than ever for the recruitment of employees, Battle said the district is focused on recruiting and keeping teachers.
One example she gave is a recently signed memorandum of understanding between the district and the teachers union to help with recruitment and retention efforts.
One initiative that has been implemented is having more mentorship for teachers.
Tinklenberg said it’s also about marketing and allowing potential employees to “match themselves” with the district.
“It’s about being really clear about who we are and what kind of experience and what kind of work people are going to do while they’re here,” Tinklenberg said.
He said it’s also about being a culturally proficient district — not just for students and families but also for employees.
Besides recruiting teachers, Battle said there can be difficulties filling vacancies for other jobs in the district, which she noted is the second largest employer in Burnsville.
For example, she said the district was recently looking for a business manager but had a difficult time finding applicants. “There’s nobody out there majoring in business who thinks about schools,” Battle said.
One major shift Battle pointed to post-pandemic is remote work. She said each summer non-teaching employees are offered the chance to work remotely two days a week — something she never dreamed of when she first began her career.
“The productivity has actually increased,” she said.
Unlike most other school districts across the state, District 191 has also kept its virtual academy, which allows students to attend school remotely, an option popular for some students and teachers.