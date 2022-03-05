Each leaf on a tree at Harriet Bishop Elementary in Savage is different. The colorful foliage changes with the season.
Inside the school’s doors, a sprawling mural of the tree welcomes everyone with a message painted on the tree’s trunk: “Every person welcomed, every person included, everyone person valued.”
Colorful paper hearts — each hand-decorated with a student or staff member’s name — form the leaves on the mural.
“When we get a new student, the first thing we give them is a heart,” said Principal Ken Essay. “It’s become a part of entering into our family.”
The tree’s roots were planted three years ago after residents of a nearby neighborhood awoke to find racist graffiti sprawled on a family’s driveway.
A heart-shape leaf found on the sidewalk near the vandalism inspired Harriet Bishop’s mural, which the school originally installed in 2019 to show unity following the incident.
Today, the unity mural is a permanent and beloved fixture of a diverse, ever-changing school community.
“We realize the power of the wall is something people feel connected to or feel a part of,” Essay said.
SEASONS CHANGE
Facing the pandemic, Essay said the school community once again found itself looking for a way to come together during hardship.
School staff enlisted the help of a computer graphics company and the original, hand-painted mural became a permanent banner.
While the backdrop will remain the same each year, the ever-changing ‘leaves’ are each attached with Velcro.
“The mural gives us all something to come together around and feel connected with,” said Becky Koch, a school social worker who helped install the original mural in 2019.
This year, kindergarteners and other new students were invited to decorate their own heart for the mural. Like the changing seasons, the names of past fifth-graders were removed to make room for new buds.
“Just as spring brings trees that are empty — ready to bloom, ready to blossom,” Essay said.
While past students may no longer find their name on the mural, each year’s tree is memorialized with a photograph to be displayed on the walls at Harriet Bishop.
Essay said he hopes the mural helps students feel empowered, welcome and inspired to use to their voice.
“The words are powerful — every person welcomed, every person included and every person valued,” he said, adding the message provides a framework for difficult conversations.
“I want people to be able to come to the building and be their true, authentic selves and not have to check something at the door when the enter,” he continued.
Every morning, Koch said she notices the students stop in front of the mural to look for their name or find someone else’s.
“It’s still something that kids just gravitate to,” she said. “There’s such respect of the mural,” she said.