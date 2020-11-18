The federal program that allows Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 to provide free meals to all children ages 1-18 has been extended through June 30, 2021, or until funding runs out, the district announced.
Meals are available to all children, including those who are not enrolled in District 191.
The school sites listed below will have two more Wednesday curbside pick-ups — Nov. 18 and Nov. 25. Beginning on Monday, Nov. 30, meals will be available for daily (Monday-Friday) curbside pick-up at these sites from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Eagle Ridge Middle School (by the pool entrance), 13955 Glendale Road, Savage
- Nicollet Middle School (Door 20 near front entrance), 400 E. 134th St., Burnsville
- Rahn Elementary School, 4424 Sandstone Drive, Eagan
Beginning Nov. 16, meals will be delivered by District 191 buses daily, Monday-Friday, to the sites below:
10:30 A.M.
- Park Place Apts., 501 East Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville
- Burnsville Pointe Apts., 3809 Sibley Street, Burnsville
10:45 A.M.
- View Pointe Apts. (south side), 3998 Valley View Drive, Eagan
- Windham Hills Apts., 4010 Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville
11 A.M.
- Arbor Vista Mobile Homes, 14750 Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville
- Chowen Bend Townhomes, 12641 Chowen Bend, Burnsville
- View Pointe Apts. (north side), 3998 Valley View Drive, Eagan
11:15 A.M.
- Shalimar Estates, 13340 Parkwood Drive, Burnsville
- Parkwood Heights, 13305 Parkwood Drive, Burnsville
11:30 A.M.
- Rambush Estates, 14709 Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville
- Country View Apts., 410 West 126th Street, Savage
- The Pointe @ Cedar Grove, 1959 Silver Bell Road, Eagan
- Dahcotah View Apts., 1605 Cliff Road, Burnsville
- Glen at Burnsville Apts., 13000 Harriet Avenue S., Burnsville
11:45 A.M.
- Parkvue Flats, 1505 East Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville
12 P.M.
- Chancellor Manor Apts., 14250 Irving Avenue S., Burnsville
- Ridgeview Condominiums, 12900 Nicollet Avenue, Burnsville
- Ballantrae Apts. & Townhomes, 3800 Ballantrae Road, Eagan
- Willow Pond/Cliff Hill/Andrews Pointe, 11751 West River Hills Drive, Burnsville
- Evergreen Pointe Townhomes, 4148 McColl Drive, Savage
12:15 P.M.
- Dakota Station Apts., 124 Highway 13 E., Burnsville
- Bluffs of Burnsville, 2800 Selkirk Drive, Burnsville
12:30 P.M.
- Stone Grove Apartments, 2525 Williams Drive, Burnsville
- Colonial Terrace Apts., 13709 Wentworth Avenue, Burnsville
- Twelve501/The Fitzgerald Apt., 12501 Portland Avenue S., Burnsville
12:45 P.M.
- The Pines of Burnsville, 1024 Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville
- Colonial Villa Apts., 2009 East 121st Street, Burnsville
1:10 P.M.
- Oak Leaf Townhomes, 12213 17th Avenue S., Burnsville
Please note that all sites will be closed Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 24-25.
Children will receive two meals each day (one breakfast and one lunch per child per day). Snacks may also be included. Children do not need to be physically present to receive meals. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. To ensure the safety of staff and families, please adhere to health and safety protocols, including wearing a face mask and maintaining social distance, when picking up meals at a distribution site. Those who are sick or experiencing symptoms should not pick up meals.
Families needing assistance with meal delivery during this time must fill out the Consent for School Year Home Meal Delivery form. Due to safety concerns, sidewalks and paths to or near the home should be kept free of ice and snow.
Check the website often as information may change. Updated information will be available at www.isd191.org/meal-distribution.
For more information, visit the district website at www.isd191.org or call 952-707-2051.