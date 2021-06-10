Foundation 191 awarded over $120,000 in scholarships to local students this year, the foundation announced.
Foundation 191, an educational nonprofit, serves to enhance, enrich and expand opportunities within the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District.
Eighty-four Burnsville High School seniors were awarded scholarships during this year's Community Scholarship Award Ceremony, held virtually on May 20.
"Through our partnership with the high school and other local community groups and individuals, we are able to recognize these outstanding seniors as they move to the next step in their educational careers," said Robbie Bunnell, the foundation's president.
A complete list of scholarship recipients and donors can be found at www.foundation191.org.