Ashley Palacio entered District 191 as an English Learner student and learned English through programs within the schools.
At Burnsville High School, she enrolled in the Education Pathway program, one of the high school Pathways programs offered by the school district which gives students an opportunity to learn about different careers.
In the fall, Palacio will be attending Concordia College for education.
“She will become a multi-language educator in the state of Minnesota and hopefully in District 191,” Kathy Funston, Director of Pathways and Partnerships said.
Palacio is one of the highlighted successes of the program during a presentation to the school board last month.
“Through the Pathways program, it’s almost like I was given an internship opportunity. I originally didn’t plan to become a teacher, but through the classes… I learned how powerful the job of an educator truly is,” Palacio said.
Expansions
As part of the presentation, Funston talked about the expansion some of the high school Pathways programs have had since beginning in 2016.
For the Culinary Pathway, Funston said there has been an increase from seven sections offered to 23 since the program began.
“That is huge growth,” Funston said.
It is expected the district will be adding a baking course and allergen-friendly cooking course as well.
For the education program, students are now able to earn up to six college credits from Metro State. Seven students will receive a $6,000 scholarship to pursue an education career.
Funston said 50% of the students in the program are students of color. Statewide, there is a major push to recruit more teachers of color.
“We are continuing looking to expand that,” Funston said.
Funston explained how the district almost lost its Fashion Pathway due to a lack of student demand; however, there was a pivot and it was combined with design. Funston said students also work with those in the Construction Pathway to show the importance of both design and construction when it comes to buildings or houses.
“It takes both of those to make it happen,” Funston said.
The automotive program will also see four new courses being added for student certification.
Funston said the Pathways program will also have a formal internship program beginning next year which is desired by both students and businesses.
Associate of Arts
Next year, the district will be offering junior and seniors the chance to graduate from both high school and from community college at the same time.
Instead of going to college campuses for college courses through the post secondary enrollment option, students enrolled in the program would complete classes on campus allowing them to have access to all programs and activities they normally would in high school.
The costs of the program are being covered through a grant from the Minnesota Department of Education, according to a district press release from earlier this year.
“We’re the only high school in the state of Minnesota… offering this program in this way,” Funston said.