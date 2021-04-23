The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District won't expand in-person learning for secondary students during the remainder of the year, district officials announced.
"This is not a decision I've come to lightly," Superintendent Theresa Battle said during Board of Education meeting on April 22.
Battle said the hybrid learning model will allow students and staff to finish the year safely while minimizing the disruptions of COVID-19.
District leaders say COVID-19 mitigation measures have been highly effective in the district's hybrid model, and less opportunities for transmission at school help protect activities, athletics and end-of-year events, such as prom and graduation.
Battle cautioned they can't rule-out another switch back to distance learning if the district's COVID-19 case loads warrant tighter restrictions.
The latest case rate data published by the Minnesota Department of Health on April 22 shows cases continue to rise in Dakota and Scott counties.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents recorded between March 28-April 10 stood at 69.33 in Scott County and 58.84 in Dakota County.
Local case rates have been rising steadily since February, when case rates stood in the mid-20s.