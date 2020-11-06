Some school districts in Scott County will halt in-person learning for middle and high school students this month in response to rapidly increasing community spread of COVID-19.
The state's Minnesota Safe Schools Plan recommends secondary students to shift to distance learning when the county's 14-day average confirmed case rates per 10,000 residents reaches or exceeds 30.
As of Thursday, Nov. 5 there were 37.32 confirmed cases per 10,000 residents in Scott County, and a case rate of 33.4 in Dakota County.
The transition to full-time distance learning is set to take effect as follows:
- Friday, Nov. 13: Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District
- Friday, Nov. 20: Shakopee Public Schools
- Monday, Nov. 23: Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools
Full details regarding the timeline and decision-making process can be found on each district's website.
“I know this is not the news any of us want to hear,” Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Superintendent Dr. Theresa Battle said in a statement. “I believe strongly that we will get through this together, and that we will continue learning and growing as a community. We’ve shown amazing resilience and we’ve shown great care for our colleagues and neighbors.”
As of Nov. 5, at least 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been confirmed among students and staff in the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools district with 29 of those cases being confirmed in the last seven days. The district also reports more than 500 students and staff are currently in quarantine.
As of Nov. 5, the Shakopee district reported a running total of 67 confirmed cases among district staff and students.
In Jordan, the hybrid model will continue for now.
"As of now we are not making adjustments," Jordan Public Schools Communications Director Kat Pass confirmed Friday.
The Jordan district reports 12 student infections and five staff member infections have been confirmed since Aug. 30, and 118 cumulative quarantines have been observed since that time.
Minnesota reached a record number of newly confirmed cases and newly reported deaths on Friday, Nov. 6 with 5,454 new cases and 36 deaths.
In Scott County, 670 cases were confirmed in the last seven days.