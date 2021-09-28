A new chapter began at Eagle Ridge Middle School this fall with the welcoming of a new principal, Mohamed Selim.
Selim, a former middle school teacher and second-year principal, replaces former Eagle Ridge principal Erika Nesvig, who moved to Oregon last year.
"I'm just absolutely honored and privileged to be part of the Eagle Ridge community," Selim said in a recent interview.
Selim began his education career in 2008 with a sixth-grade teaching job at a north metro charter school. With encouragement from the school's principal, he later attended the University of Minnesota to earn his administrative licensure certificate.
Selim's work as a first-year principal at William Byrne Elementary in Burnsville last year earned him the district's Leadership in Action Award following several nominations from his colleagues.
During the district's Community of Excellence Awards presentation, Lisa Hanson, a learning specialist at William Byrne, said Selim had inspired both new and veteran staff members to tap into their strengths and become leaders in the school.
"His dignified and calm style brought us together," she said. "He is truly a leader in action."
Selim, who lives in Lakeville with his wife, Nancy, and their two children, Lara, 8, and Adam, 6, said he's looking forward to the year ahead for Eagle Ridge students.
“There’s an overwhelming feeling of joy to have students back with us and see the energy in the building," he said.
Several recent changes at Eagle Ridge, such as block scheduling, aim to help students dig deeper into their core curriculum.
A new embedded honors curriculum provides additional opportunities for students to access accelerated course work.
Looking forward to the year ahead, Selim said he's most excited to be back working with middle school students.
“They are excited to be here and our role is to continue to engage them in learning and channel that energy in positive ways and our teachers do a great job of doing that," he said.