Nominations are now open for the 2022 John Coskran Volunteer Award, presented annually in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191. Nominations are due by May 8.
The award honors extraordinary volunteers who give of their time and talents to enhance students’ educational experience and achievement, and/or demonstrate the importance of volunteerism and good citizenship, according to a district press release.
Business people, community residents, students, parents and staff members are all eligible to receive this award. Selection is based upon effort, scope and impact of the volunteer’s service.
The award is named in honor of John Coskran, a former associate director of Catholic Charities, former District 191 Board of Education member and longtime advocate for volunteerism.
Nomination forms are available on the district website at www.isd191.org/volunteer or by contacting Aaron Tinklenberg, the district’s communications director, at atinklenberg@isd191.org or 952-707-2042.
Past recipients of the award cannot receive it for a second time. For more information about the award and to view past recipients, visit www.isd191.org/volunteer.