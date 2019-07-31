The Savage Pacer publishes the names of Savage residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Bemidji State University
Alyson Walker was named to the spring president's list at Bemidji State University after earning a 4.0 GPA with at least 12 credits. Tia Neuharth and Christine Olmstead were named to the spring dean's list with GPAs of at least 3.5.
Bethel University
Kelsey Jutting, Noah Madsen, Alyssa Miller and Andrew Schwarz earned bachelor's degrees this spring at Bethel University in St. Paul.
College of Saint Benedict
Claire Boatman, Megan Cleary, Margaret Kobs, Erin Titus and Abby Welsch were named to the dean's list at the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph after earning GPAs of at least 3.8 and completing at least 12 credits.
Drake University
Hannah Mortland earned a doctorate of pharmacy at Drake University in Iowa this spring. Carter Genrick earned a bachelor of science degree.
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College
Logan Adair was placed on the dean's list at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet with a GPA of at least 3.0 while enrolled in 12 credits or more.
Minnesota State University, Mankato
The following students were named to the honor or high honor roll this spring at Minnesota State University, Mankato. The honor list recognizes those earning GPAs of at least 3.5 while completing at least 12 credits; high honor students earned a 4.0.
- Brooke Bohnsack, honr
- Alan Dominguez, honor
- Cassandra Flaata, high honor
- Megan Fuerstenberg, honor
- Taylor Gutoske, high honor
- Julia Guzulaitis, honor
- Max Hanson, honor
- Taylor Heneman, high honor
- Chandra Jespersen, honor
- Kacee Kons, honor
- Gloria Martinez, honor
- Kathryn McDavid, honor
- Desiree Mehaffie, honor
- Paul O'Connor, honor
- Rachel Ostendorf, high honor
- Morgan Pogalz, honor
- John Ryan, high honor
- Emily Schonhoff, honor
- Kevin Sperle, honor
- Caitlin Stone, honor
- Ryan Stone, honor
- Jordyn Trog, high honor
- Elizabeth Vornwald, high honor
- Anthony Wilson, honor
- Paige Wohlers, high honor
St. Cloud State University
Sophie Lind made the spring dean's list at St. Cloud State University with a GPA of at least 3.75.
St. Olaf College
Duncan Henry was named to the spring dean's list at St. Olaf College in Northfield after earning a GPA of 3.75 or higher.
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
The following students were named to the 2019 spring dean's list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities with GPAs of at least 3.66 while enrolled in 12 credits or more:
- Omar A. Abdullahi
- Osman A. Abdullahi
- Ryan Alexander
- Isaac P. Aruldas
- Alex J. Bergevin-Smith
- Kyle N. Berndt
- Marissa R. Brannen
- Paul J. Cavanah
- Ella J. Cavanor
- Emma Chapman
- Thomas J. Connor
- Sabirina H. Dauid
- Madeline Drummer
- Madeline N. Emanuel
- Jenna M. Freak
- Kayli L. French
- Tatum K. Frey
- Elena Gallego
- Jillian P. Gelle
- Ian P. Harris
- Katie E. Hartmann
- Abigail R. Herzog
- Krista L. Holmstrom
- Agasthi R. Jayatilaka
- Ian M. Johnson
- Kayla A. Johnson
- Rachel M. Kahnke
- Allison C. Keller
- Thomas M. Kocher
- Kaitlin M. Kreutziger
- Linda P. Lien
- Tiana B. Lien
- Samantha L. Ly
- Lauren E. Mandery
- Caroline C. McGraw
- Cole Medin
- Shanna Mohabir
- Tess M. Mueske
- Jasmine D. Nguyen
- Andrew J. Niederluecke
- Ellie C. Rother
- Madeline G. Ruckes
- Megan C. Sash
- Madison L. Schertler
- Katherine B. Shealy
- William M. Shupe
- Abigail E. Skapyak
- Lauren L. Stach
- Gabrielle Stephans
- Alexandrah J. Walker
- Tanner Wermerskirchen
- David Wu
- Megan K. Zentner
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Samuel Hanson, Andrew Moran and Nicole Swensen received bachelor's degrees at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire this spring.
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Kylie Anderson, Olivia Lietzau, Nicole Lynch and Sarah Ring graduated with bachelor's degrees this spring from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Lietzau graduated with honors; Lynch and Ring graduated with highest honors.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Sydney Dahl made the spring 2019 dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled full time.
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Rebecca Brezen was named to the spring dean's list at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh with a GPA of at least 3.75 in at least 12 credits.
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
Cora Eisenbeis earned a bachelor of science degree in May from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.