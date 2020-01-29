The Savage Pacer publishes the names of Savage residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Augustana University
Morgan Keirstead and Keeley Meier made the fall 2019 dean's list at Augustana University in South Dakota after earning GPAs of at least 3.5 while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College
made the dean's list at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College with a GPA of at least 3.0 while enrolled in at least 12 credits.
Hamline University
Angela Wollmuth made the fall dean's list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled full time.
Marquette University
Thomas Adam, Kevin Brosam, Thomas Lehnherr and Lindsey Stagg were named to the fall dean's list at Marquette University in Wisconsin.
North Dakota State University
The following students made the fall dean's list at North Dakota State University with GPAs of at least 3.5 in at least 12 credit hours:
- Noah M. Bachmeier
- Matthew A. Becker
- Kyle J. Ferderer
- Cole Jarman
- Marie R. Lemercier
- Victoria G. Maidl
- Noah D. Orham
- Alexandra N. Pajunen
- Haley A. Pajunen
- Ashlyn M. Peppler
- Scott T. Rudquist
- Matthew J. Sash
- Justin J. Todd
- Noah K. Zimmer
Northern State University
Shayla Steinley was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Northern State University in South Dakota with a GPA of 4.0.
Pensacola Christian College
Olivia Summers was named to the fall 2019 president's list at Pensacola Christian College in Florida with a GPA of 3.90 or higher.
University of Findlay
Abigail Crowe has enrolled in the University of Findlay in Ohio for this spring.
University of Iowa
Kyla Knutson was named to the dean's list at the University of Iowa with a GPA of at least 3.5 while completing at least 12 hours.
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Grace Daleki, Larissa Ford, Savannah Ford, Evelynn Lennon and Jack Sams were named to the fall dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Stout with GPAs of at least 3.5.
Madeline Hill graduated in December with a bachelor of science degree.