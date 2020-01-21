The Savage Pacer publishes the names of Savage residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
American International College
Eric Otto was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at American International College in Massachusetts after earning a GPA of 3.3 or higher.
Augsburg University
RaeAnn Skarhus was named to the dean's list at Augsburg University in Minneapolis with a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Baylor University
Carleigh G. Allan made the dean's academic honor roll at Baylor University in Texas with a minimum GPA of 3.7 while enrolled in at least 12 credits.
Iowa State University
Alaina Sauer graduated with a bachelor of science degree from Iowa State University in December.
The following students were named to the fall 2019 dean's list after earning GPAs of at least 3.5 while enrolled in 12 credits or more:
- Jacob Allan Ernste
- Holland Elizabeth Hanson
- Cooper J. Lind
- Anna N. Michaels
- John Carl Murray
- Amy Jean Prairie
- Carter John Taney
- Robert Steven Wedan
Montana State University
Cole Warfield was named to the dean's list at Montana State University with a GPA of at least 3.5.
North Dakota State College of Science
Austin Anderson made the fall 2019 president's honor list at the North Dakota State College of Science after earning a GPA of at least 3.5 while enrolled in at least 12 credits.
Northland College
Emma Hakanson was named to the dean's list at Northland College in Wisconsin with a GPA of at least 3.5.
University of Minnesota Duluth
The following students were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at the University of Minnesota Duluth after earning a GPA of at least 3.5:
- Molly R. Albrecht
- Noah L. Arnold
- Ashley C. Baker
- Joseph M. Bateman
- Luke W. Bjork
- Annabelle A. Broughten
- Stephanie C. Erickson
- Alexis M. Finnegan
- Gavin Froese
- Matthew T. Fuerstenberg
- Paige E. Gardner
- William T. Heger
- Kiley J. Knoeck
- Chloe G. Kruger
- Jacob R. Linnell
- Clayton H. Lobben
- Cade M. Lund
- Alee L. Magnuson
- Nathan K. Mukai
- Benjamin J. Nagy
- Olivia M. Nelson
- Jacob R. Nesburg
- Patrick J. Otto
- Chloe S. Penkert
- Brock T. Penton
- Samuel C. Schliemann
- Katelyn A. Schmidt
- Eric J. Seo
- Roger B. Taney
- Trevor N. Tovsen
- Alex G. Wattermann
University of North Dakota
Olivia Hartell, Mary Hilpisch, Jake McGann and Samuel Schafer were named to the University of North Dakota's dean's list after earning grades in the top 15% of their college or school. Hilpisch and Schafer were also named to the president's honor roll with GPAs of 3.8 or higher.
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
The following students made the fall 2019 dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire:
- Arianna Day
- Emily Finnegan
- Carly Gifferson
- Sawyer Hoff
- Caleb Hubbard
- Josie Hunt
- Julie Lemercier
- Madeline Lundquist
- Claire Olson
- Hannah Schliemann
- Benjamin Seme
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
The following students made the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with GPAs of at least 3.5 and at least 12 credits:
- Travis Agarano
- Courtney Anderson
- Natalie Jamison
- Val Johnson
- Ryan Killmer
- Kirstyn Loyva
- Rachel McKiernan
- Kaylee Olson
- Kelly Shorba
University of Wisconsin-Madison
The following students were named to fall 2019 dean's lists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison after meeting their college or school's GPA requirements while enrolled full time:
- Matt Baer
- Gretchen Bellefeuille
- William Cong
- Anna Feldt
- Gregory Johnson
- Jack Kudrna
- Grace McGovern
- Mallory O'Brien
- Dawson Quimby
- Olivia Rippentrop
- Madeline Roess
- Katie Spaude
- Kelli Unruh
- Jared Valois
- Samuel Zellmer
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
The following full-time students made the fall dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with GPAs of at least 3.5:
- Gabriel Austin
- Alicia Bauer
- Esteban Farfan Moscoso
- Olivia Freiermuth
- Hunter Fricke
- Callie Gudmonson
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Jessica Rondeau was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a GPA of at least 3.4.
Valley City State University
Natalie Rose Dube was named to the fall 2019 president's honor roll at Valley City State University in North Dakota after earning a 4.0 GPA in at least 12 credit hours.