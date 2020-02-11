On Campus image
File photo

The Savage Pacer publishes the names of Savage residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.

Benedictine College

Laura Wee made the dean's list at Benedictine College in Kansas after earning a GPA of at least 3.5 while enrolled in 12 or more hours. 

Bethel University

Noah Johnson, Alexa McCutcheon and Elizabeth Schwarz were named to the dean's list at Bethel University in St. Paul after earning GPAs of at least 3.6.

The College of St. Scholastica

Emma Sogard, John Webb, Leah Cowan and Emily Russell received bachelor's degrees from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth in December. Sogard, Webb and Russell graduated summa cum laude; Cowan graduated cum laude.

Rachel Mong and Erin Musser earned master of science degrees. 

Concordia College

Siri Torvik was named to the fall dean's honor list at Concordia College in Moorhead with a GPA of at least 3.7 while enrolled in 12 credits or more. 

Cornell College

William Alvey was named to the dean's list with high honors at Cornell College in Iowa after earning a GPA of at least 3.8.

Drake University

Taylor Rentschler, Kayla Strodtman and Kaia Wold made the fall dean's list at Drake University in Iowa with GPAs of at least 3.5.

Michigan Technological University

Ben R. Hubbard was named to the dean's list at Michigan Technological University with a 4.0 GPA. 

North Dakota State University

Marie Raymonde Lemercier graduated from North Dakota State University with a bachelor of science degree. 

Northern Michigan University

Julia Cichosz was named to the fall dean's list at Northern Michigan University with a GPA of at least 3.5.

South Dakota State University

Samuel Neal Brunkow and Joshua Michael Rodriguez were named to the dean's list at South Dakota State University after earning a 4.0 GPA while enrolled in at least 12 credits. Jordyn Ann Mans and Serena Rae Pfeiffer also made the list after earning GPAs of 3.5 or higher.

University of Alabama

Marisa J. Korum made the dean's list at the University of Alabama after earning a GPA of at least 3.5 while enrolled full time. 

University of Mary

Angela Maskevich, Mallory Sharp and Miranda Sharp were named to the dean's list at the University of Mary in North Dakota after earning GPAs of at least 3.5 while enrolled in 12 hours or more. 

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Maryann Hope Erickson, John Michael Katzmarek, Ellie Jayne Murphy, Hayden Alementi Olson and Cade Thomas Schanzenbach were named to the dean's list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln after completing at least 12 hours and meeting their college or school's GPA requirements. 

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay

Nicole Emery received semester honors from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay after earning a GPA of at least 3.5 while enrolled full time. 

University of Wisconsin-River Falls

Zachary Nagel graduated cum laude in December with a bachelor of science degree from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. 

Alexa Berens

Tags

Events

Recommended for you