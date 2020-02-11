The Savage Pacer publishes the names of Savage residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Benedictine College
Laura Wee made the dean's list at Benedictine College in Kansas after earning a GPA of at least 3.5 while enrolled in 12 or more hours.
Bethel University
Noah Johnson, Alexa McCutcheon and Elizabeth Schwarz were named to the dean's list at Bethel University in St. Paul after earning GPAs of at least 3.6.
The College of St. Scholastica
Emma Sogard, John Webb, Leah Cowan and Emily Russell received bachelor's degrees from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth in December. Sogard, Webb and Russell graduated summa cum laude; Cowan graduated cum laude.
Rachel Mong and Erin Musser earned master of science degrees.
Concordia College
Siri Torvik was named to the fall dean's honor list at Concordia College in Moorhead with a GPA of at least 3.7 while enrolled in 12 credits or more.
Cornell College
William Alvey was named to the dean's list with high honors at Cornell College in Iowa after earning a GPA of at least 3.8.
Drake University
Taylor Rentschler, Kayla Strodtman and Kaia Wold made the fall dean's list at Drake University in Iowa with GPAs of at least 3.5.
Michigan Technological University
Ben R. Hubbard was named to the dean's list at Michigan Technological University with a 4.0 GPA.
North Dakota State University
Marie Raymonde Lemercier graduated from North Dakota State University with a bachelor of science degree.
Northern Michigan University
Julia Cichosz was named to the fall dean's list at Northern Michigan University with a GPA of at least 3.5.
South Dakota State University
Samuel Neal Brunkow and Joshua Michael Rodriguez were named to the dean's list at South Dakota State University after earning a 4.0 GPA while enrolled in at least 12 credits. Jordyn Ann Mans and Serena Rae Pfeiffer also made the list after earning GPAs of 3.5 or higher.
University of Alabama
Marisa J. Korum made the dean's list at the University of Alabama after earning a GPA of at least 3.5 while enrolled full time.
University of Mary
Angela Maskevich, Mallory Sharp and Miranda Sharp were named to the dean's list at the University of Mary in North Dakota after earning GPAs of at least 3.5 while enrolled in 12 hours or more.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Maryann Hope Erickson, John Michael Katzmarek, Ellie Jayne Murphy, Hayden Alementi Olson and Cade Thomas Schanzenbach were named to the dean's list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln after completing at least 12 hours and meeting their college or school's GPA requirements.
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
Nicole Emery received semester honors from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay after earning a GPA of at least 3.5 while enrolled full time.
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
Zachary Nagel graduated cum laude in December with a bachelor of science degree from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Alexa Berens