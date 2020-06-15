The Savage Pacer publishes the names of Savage residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College
Logan Adair completed a degree at the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet.
Iowa State University
Noelle Hinrichs received a bachelor of science degree from Iowa State University this spring.
Minnesota State University, Mankato
The following students earned bachelor's degrees this spring from Minnesota State University, Mankato:
- Alyssa Blahnik
- Melia Curielli
- Jacob Enger
- Hannah Fligel, Cum Laude
- Nathaniel Hanna
- Lauryn Hardt
- Jacob Karr
- Brian Kelly
- Carter Kes
- Cassandra Kieser
- Haley Kilian
- Kacee Kons, Cum Laude
- Gloria Martinez
- Matthew McDavid
- Kristine McHenry
- Rachel Ostendorf, Magna Cum Laude
- Morgan Pogalz, Cum Laude
- Rathsophear Rin
- Kevin Sperle, Summa Cum Laude
- Elizabeth Vornwald, Magna Cum Laude
- Paige Wohlers, Magna Cum Laude
Tyler Bauman, Edward Conley, Eric Hanson, Dustin Johnson and Andrew Lossiah earned master's degrees.
Tiffany Kanz, Kathryn Salmela and Jennifer Thorpe-Wasmund earned specialist degrees.
Nazareth College
Lydia O'Sullivan was named to the dean's list at Nazareth College in New York with a GPA of at least 3.5 after completing at least 12 credits.
North Dakota State University
Reed Thoma received the North Dakota State University Provost Award scholarship and plans to enter the school this fall.
The following students were named to the spring dean's list:
- Noah M. Bachmeier
- Matthew A. Becker
- Mara K. Fossum
- Mykhanh L. Hoang
- Cole Jarman
- Samuel J. Leonard
- Matthew J. McKiernan
- Max J. Nelson Computer
- Haley A. Pajunen
- Ashlyn M. Peppler
- Matthew J. Sash
- Noah K. Zimmer
Matthew Aaron Becker, Kyle James Ferderer, Matthew John Sash and Justin John Todd graduated with bachelor's degrees and with honors.
Logan Robert Nelson earned a pharmacy doctorate.
Northern State University
Shayla Steinley earned a bachelor of science degree from Northern State University in South Dakota this year and was a summa cum laude candidate.
University of Iowa
Amy Gustafson and Kyla Knutson made the spring dean's list at the University of Iowa.
University of Mary
Mallory Sharp was named student ambassador of the year at the University of Mary in North Dakota.
Miranda Sharp was named to the spring dean's list after earning a GPA of at least 3.5 while enrolled full time.
University of Minnesota Duluth
Heidi Wedel made the spring dean's list at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
John Katzmarek received a bachelor of journalism degree this year from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
University of North Dakota
Olivia Drane, Mary Hilpisch and Samuel Schafer were named to the president's honor roll at the University of North Dakota with GPAs of 3.8 or higher.
Drane, Rachel Garvey, Hilpisch, Jake McGann, Schafer, Jake Vitters and Gavin Wagner also made the dean's list for the top 15% of students.
University of Sioux Falls
Lexi Gryniewski was named to the dean's list at the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota with a GPA of at least 3.5.
University of Utah
Jason Grosklags was named to the spring dean's list at the University of Utah with a GPA of at least 3.5 in 12 or more credits.
University of Wisconsin-Superior
Agnese Apsite was named to the spring dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Jessica Rondeau made the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater spring dean's list after earning a GPA of 3.4 or above.