The Savage Pacer publishes the names of Savage residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Minnesota State University, Mankato
The following students graduated in December with bachelor's degrees from Minnesota State University, Mankato:
- Dalton Betzold
- Jhony Blanco
- Nicole Brown
- Emily DeSart
- Haley Diggan
- Alexa Enger
- Kristen Gabler, Magna Cum Laude
- Ryan Haedt
- Ryan Heither
- Taylor Heneman, Summa Cum Laude
- Dylan Henning, Cum Laude
- Haley Kilian
- Justin Lembeck
- Desiree Mehaffie
- John Ryan, Magna Cum Laude
- Emily Schonhoff
Danielle Bauman and Jeff Pool received master's degrees. Lisa Manders received an advanced degree in educational leadership. Katherine Olson earned an associate's degree.
Minnesota State University Moorhead
Tanner Cirks received a bachelor's degree in December from Minnesota State University Moorhead. Rachel Nevalainen earned a master's degree.
Nazareth College
Lydia O'Sullivan was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Nazareth College in New York after completing at least 12 credits with a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
The following students were named to the spring 2019 dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison after completing at least 12 credits and meeting their particular school or college's GPA requirements:
- Larissa Gabler
- Ben Garrison
- Grace Halpenny
- Gregory Johnson
- Courtney Mohs
- Mallory O'Brien
- Caleb Reiter
- Brock Schultz
- Kelli Unruh