The Prior Lake American publishes the names of Prior Lake residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Augustana University
Ellen Gandrud earned a scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year in recognition of achievements inside and outside of the classroom.
College of St. Scholastica
Mikayla Smalley, Daniel Voxland and Elizabeth Walbruch were named to the spring dean's list at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth.
Lewis University
Erin Bachmeier was named to the spring dean's list at Lewis University in Illinois.
Montana State University
Drew Olson was named to the spring president's list at Montana State University.
Northern State University
Brandon Dorshak and Shayla Steinley were named to the spring dean's list at Northern State University in South Dakota.