The Savage Pacer publishes the names of Savage residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Bemidji State University
Johnathon Corcoran received the Harold T. Peters Scholarship at Bemidji State University.
Colgate University
Katherine Brunell was awarded the spring 2019 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University in New York after earning a GPA of at least 3.3 while completing at least three courses.
Mount Mary University
Jacqueline Hope Sczerzen was named to the spring dean's list at Mount Mary University in Wisconsin after earning a GPA of at least 3.6 while enrolled in 12 or more credits.
South Dakota State University
Rachel Grace Kegley, Mackenzie Nicole Schell and Kasie Margarete Vollmer earned bachelor of science degrees from South Dakota State University last spring.
St. Cloud State University
Jack Ahcan in September was named to the 2019-20 National Collegiate Hockey Conference Preseason All-Conference Team. Ahcan is senior team captain at St. Cloud State University.
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Bryce Beske, Caleb Hubbard and Claire Olson received the Chancellor's Scholarship from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for the 2019-20 academic year. Beske also received the Blugold Incentive Scholarship; Hubbard also received the Education Blugold Promise Scholarship.