The Prior Lake-Savage Area School’s Community Education Services Advisory Council is accepting applications for new members, the school district announced.
Community members representing local businesses and non-profit community organizations, the faith community, Scott County, the cities of Savage and Prior Lake and parents are encouraged to apply.
The two- or three-year terms begin in September. The council meets monthly during the school year on the first Wednesday of the month, from noon-1:15 p.m. Meetings are held at the La ola del lago at Grainwood, 5061 Minnesota St. S.E., Prior Lake.
The council provides guidance, leadership, input and support for the district’s Community Education Services programs, the district said. Those include Community Education classes/events, Early Childhood, Kids’ Company School-age Care, District Facility Use, Youth Programs, Adult Education, Parent Education and other lifelong learning services.
According to the district, the council helps to identify other groups with common goals in order to work together to meet similar needs and interests without duplicating the efforts provided by others.
To apply or get more information, contact Leanne J. Weyrauch, director of community education services, 952-226-0311 or lweyrauch@priorlake-savage.k12.mn.us.