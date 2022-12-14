The Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board certified its levy after a Truth in Taxation presentation and unanimously approved the 2022-23 final budget at its latest meeting Monday, Dec. 12.
Tammy Fredrickson, executive director of business services for PLSAS, presented to the board a background of the levy, school funding, adjustments in the levy and the levy certification process.
Fredrickson said the levy certification requested to approve is very similar to the preliminary levy that was approved in September and that taxpayers can expect to see on the school tax levy a decline of 2.19%. The total budget for the district is estimated at $35,150,911.
The levy will appear on tax payer's property tax statements in May and October of 2023 based on final adopted levy. The district will actually recognize the revenue in the 2023-24 school year.
"The only thing that actually changed in this levy was a slight decline in the long-term facilities maintenance," Fredrickson said. "It went down to about $50,000, which reduced the total amount of the general fund levy. The community service levy and debt service fund remained the same as in precertification."
Fredrickson also said that the adjustments were due in part to enrollment which has been slightly declining over the past five years.
"Our enrollment over the past five years has been slightly declining as we move forward. The birth rates in the county have been declining," Fredrickson said. "We're anticipating for 2023-24, a slight decline in our enrollment which will affect our total revenue including those levies."
Fredrickson added that this is the first time in 10 years that there has been a decline in the levy.
"If you look at the district's history over the last 10 years, this is the first time in 10 years that we actually had a decline in the levy," Fredrickson said. "The last time there was a decline was in the 2012-13 levy for school year 2013-14."
Adjustments for the final 2022-23 budget also include final audit results that resulted in a larger fund balance, additional expenses in 2022-23 such as professional development, curriculum and replacement of a snow plow, as well as continued challenges with unfilled positions.