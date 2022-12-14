PLSAS District Services Center

The Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools District Services Center, 4540 Tower St. SE in Prior Lake.

 File photo by Jacqueline Devine

The Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board certified its levy after a Truth in Taxation presentation and unanimously approved the 2022-23 final budget at its latest meeting Monday, Dec. 12.

Tammy Fredrickson, executive director of business services for PLSAS, presented to the board a background of the levy, school funding, adjustments in the levy and the levy certification process.

