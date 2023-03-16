BHS

The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board is once again a vote away from implementing a change to their listening session policy, which would allow for recording and audio devices to be prohibited at the discretion of the board members present.

On March 9, the board moved the policy to a final vote. It reads: “The school board reserves the right to conclude the listening session in the event that audio or video recordings are being made and when such recordings may present a barrier to participation.”

