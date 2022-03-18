An offer is on the table to purchase the former Metcalf Middle School property in Eagan, district officials confirmed.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District School Board voted unanimously to begin negotiations of a purchase agreement following a closed session discussion of the offer on Thursday, March 10.
In 2019, district officials voted to close Metcalf Middle School, Sioux Trail Elementary and M.W. Savage Elementary after a consultant’s report found eight of the district’s schools were operating significantly under capacity due to declining enrollment.
Since the closure, officials have worked with a consulting firm to market the 35-acre Metcalf property for redevelopment.
While Metcalf borders Burnsville near the Diffley Road and Highway 13 intersection, the property is technically located in Eagan.
City of Eagan officials once expressed interest in townhomes or single-family home redevelopment on the property, but weren’t interested in multi-family housing, a consultant told district officials in 2020.
The 163,000-square-foot school building, built in 1966, is the oldest of the district’s three middle schools.
While students no longer attend school at Metcalf, the property hasn’t sat entirely vacant since closing down — a local nonprofit uses the parking lot for meal distribution and some county-run vaccine clinics have also been held on-site.
The name of the individual or entity interested in purchasing the property won’t become public information until the School Board holds a vote on a purchase agreement.