The 12-acre Diamondhead Education Center property is a good candidate for redevelopment, a consultant told Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District officials last month, though it might not be the most cost-effective choice.
A facilities review completed by a district consultant last summer recommended selling the Diamondhead Education Center as part of the plan to cut costs amid decades-long declining enrollment.
In October, the Board agreed to hold off discussing Diamondhead until January, after three school closures were finalized. That discussion picked up again at a work session Jan. 23 with a new presentation from consultants with Ehlers.
Elhers is also tasked with exploring possibilities for the closed schools as well as the River Ridge Education Center and Cedar School buildings.
The consultants said the district could leverage the city’s economic tools to maximize the sale price for the Diamondhead site, adding the property is unlikely to attract a single renter or be an appealing site for retail or business offices.
High-density housing is likely to fetch the best price for the land, but considering debt on the building and costs to retrofit Metcalf Middle School for district offices, the district could still lose over $1 million on the sale, they said.
Director DeeDee Currier said she won’t “cave” on selling Diamondhead, which centralized administration after decades of staff being spread across the district.
The 140,000-square-foot building houses administrators’ offices and around 125 employees in total. It’s also home to a variety of education programs such as Community Education, adult English learning programs and early childhood programs.
“I’m not ready to sell this building, I’m not ready to talk about selling this building,” Currier said, arguing it’s time to explore more creative uses for the building instead.
Board Chairwoman Abigail Alt argued there’s an opportunity cost to retaining Diamondhead.
“If we leave Diamondhead, we are losing opportunity for increased enrollment in the Heart of the City,” Alt said. “It would lighten the load for our taxpayers, bring in more students and contribute to the vitality of the Heart of the City.”
Director Eric Miller agreed opportunities would be lost if Diamondhead remains open for district operations.
“There’s also a huge cost to Metcalf,” he said, referencing a consultant’s recommendation to move Diamondhead’s programs and services to the vacant school. “Moving Diamondhead would spark life into that part of town.”