The Savage American Legion Dan Patch Post 643 awarded $12,000 in scholarships to local graduates this summer.
Legion Commander Nile Plapp said the annual banquet did not take place this year because of pandemic restrictions, but the Legion's work in the community continues.
Twelve scholarships in the amount of $12,000 will be put towards college, technical school or vocational training.
This year's recipients were Casey Hokanson, Alexis Aretz, Nathan Boehne, Ezinne Osuji, Heather Rothenberger, Camille Will, Ellen Gandrud, Abigail Fors, Reed Thoma, Timothy Stewart, Josie Hanneken and Hannah Bonneville.