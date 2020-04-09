Savage's school districts are providing meals and other services daily at a variety of locations around Savage, Prior Lake and Burnsville.
Burnsville-Eagan-Savage
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District is providing grab-and-go lunches and breakfasts at a dozen locations for any child ages 1 to 18 on weekdays until at least May 4.
Home delivery is being provided for families who have children who are medically compromised or have no way to get to one of the sites. A form to request meal delivery can be found online at isd191.org/coronavirus/student-meals.
Meals will be available for pickup at these locations from any time between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The children must be present.
- Nicollet Middle School (Door 20 near front entrance), 400 E. 134th St., Burnsville.
- Eagle Ridge Middle School (by the pool entrance), 13955 Glendale Road, Savage.
- Metcalf Middle School (Door 3), 2250 Diffley Road, Burnsville.
Meals will be available dropped off at the following locations between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. All locations are open to any child.
11 a.m.
- Arbor Vista MHC, 14750 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville.
- Shalimar Estates and Parkwood Heights, 13340 Parkwood Drive, Burnsville.
- Burnsville Pointe Apartments, 3809 Sibley St., Burnsville.
- Dahcotah View Apartments, 1605 Cliff Road E., Burnsville.
- Parkwood Heights, 13305 Parkwood Drive, Burnsville.
- View Pointe Apartments south side, 3898 Valley View Drive S., Eagan.
- Park Place Apartments, 301 & 501 E. Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, starting April 13.
11:30 a.m.
- Parkvue Flats, 1505 E. Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville.
- Rambush Estates MHC, 14709 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville.
- Chowen Bend Townhomes, 12641 Chowen Bend, Burnsville.
- Willow Pond Apartments, 11751 West River Hills Drive, Burnsville.
- View Pointe Apartments north side, 3898 Valley View Drive S., Eagan.
- Windham Hills Apartments, 401 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville, starting April 13.
11:50 a.m.
- Country View Apartments, 4010 West 126th St., Savage.
Noon
- Chancellor Manor Apartments, 14250 Irving Ave. S., Burnsville.
- Dakota Station Apartments, 124 Highway 13 E., Burnsville.
- Bluffs of Burnsville, 2800 Selkirk Drive, Burnsville.
- The Pointe at Cedar Grove, 1959 Silver Bell Road, Eagan.
- Glen at Burnsville Apartments, 13000 Harriet Ave. S., Burnsville, starting April 13.
12:15 p.m.
- Evergreen Pointe Townhomes, 4148 McColl Drive, Savage.
12:30 p.m.
- The Pines of Burnsville, 1024 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville.
- Colonial Villa Apartments, 2009 East 121st St., Burnsville.
- Stone Grove Apartments, 2525 Williams Drive, Burnsville.
- Ballantrae Apartments, 3800 Ballantrae Road, Eagan.
- Colonial Terrace Apartments, 13709 Wentworth Ave. Burnsville, starting April 13.
At 12:45 p.m.
- Twelve 501/The Fitzgerald Apartments, 12501 Portland Ave. S., Burnsville.
At 1 p.m.
- Quality Inn Hotel, 4601 West Highway 13, Savage.
- Oak Leaf Townhomes, 12213 17th Ave. S., Burnsville.
Prior Lake-Savage
Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools and other organizations are providing daily meals and other supplies for free to children and their families at a variety of locations.
Lunches and breakfasts will be available for pickup at WestWood Elementary School, 5370 WestWood Drive in Prior Lake, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays. Food and other supplies are also available from Reaching Our Community's Kids, or ROCK, on Wednesdays from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
The district asks families to fill out an online form at priorlake-savage.k12.mn.us to help staff plan meals. School meals will be delivered to other locations based on bus routes:
Bus Route #1
- Pennington Place, 16534 Franklin Trail SE, in the front parking lot 10:30 to 11 a.m.
- Kestrel Village, 16650 Brunswick Ave., in the shared parking lot 11:10 to 11:40 a.m.
- Stonegate Commons, 16955 Toronto Ave., in the front parking lot 11:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
- Dakota Development Complex, 2680 154th St. NW, in the main parking lot 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Bus Route #2
- Marshview Townhomes, 7401 W. 144th St., near the rental office 10:30 to 11 a.m.
- Springs on Egan Drive, W. 141st St, at the north pedestrian gate (where the bus stop is) 11:10 to 11:40 a.m.
- Village Commons, 14125 Virginia Ave., in the main parking lot 11:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
- Casey Parkway and Flemming Lane, the neighborhood bus stop, 12:30 to 1:00 p.m
Bus Route #3
- Courtwood Village Apartments, 17092 Adelmann St., in the shared parking lot 10:30 to 10:50 a.m.
- Fawn Meadow Curve area townhomes in the inner circle driveway 11:00 to 11:20 a.m.
- Wilderness Trail and Wilderness Circle area townhomes near the walking path 11:30 a.m. to 11:50 p.m.
- Redtail Ridge, 15200 Hampshire Ave., in the upper parking lot 12:00 to 12:20 p.m.
- Louisiana Lofts, 14977 Louisiana Ave., in the front parking lot 12:30 to 1:00 p.m.
Bus Route #4
- Prior Lake Library, 16210 Eagle Creek Ave., in the parking lot 10:30 to 11 a.m.
- Five Hawks Elementary School, 16620 Five Hawks Ave., in the parking lot 11:10 to 11:40 a.m.
- Willows Park in Prior Lake, the parking lot on Elm Avenue 11:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
- Marsh Apartments, 4489 Marsh Drive, in the front parking lot 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Bus Route #5
- Jeffers Pond, 148000 Jeffers Pass NW, in the upper parking lot 10:30 to 11:00 a.m.