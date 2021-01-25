Savage resident Eric Miller will serve as chair of the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District Board of Education this year.
Miller was sworn in to his second term on the board this month, and the board voted unanimously to appoint him to the chairperson role.
Miller commended the leadership of fellow board member Abigail Alt, who led the board as chair for two consecutive years.
Miller and his wife have three children in the district attending Harriet Bishop Elementary and Eagle Ridge Middle School.
On Jan. 16, new board members Toni Conner, Sue Said and Anna Werb took the oath of office.
Lesley Chester was elected to the vice chairperson role, Scott Hume was name clerk, and Abigail Alt was elected treasurer.
Board members are paid $450 a month with the chairperson receiving an additional $50 monthly.