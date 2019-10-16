Aspen Academy, a charter school in Savage, received the coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools honor last month.
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos named 362 schools recipients of the award in 2019. Aspen Academy is one of 10 schools in Minnesota to be recognized this year and one of 50 charter schools to be recognized nationally.
Connie Gayle, the school's executive director, and Melanie Jiskra, principal, will travel to Washington D.C. next month for an awards ceremony.
Gayle said the award affirms the school's efforts to maintain a high level of academics and testing. Consistency on test scores helped earn them a nomination from the Minnesota Department of Education, she said.
Aspen Academy opened in 2008 and serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Gayle attributes the school's success to close partnerships between parents, teachers and administration.
"We are here to support each other and have one goal to help the students succeed," she said.