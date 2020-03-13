An annual fundraiser to support a Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District program that provides meals to students experiencing hunger is set for April 9, the district announced.
The 10th annual Bowls for BrainPower is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the upper level of Diamondhead Education Center, 200 W. Burnsville Parkway.
This annual fundraiser supports BrainPower in a Backpack, a largely student-supported community service program providing weekend meals paid for with donations. The program sends food home to more than 775 children each weekend during the school year.
As in past years, attendees of Bowls for BrainPower may make a free-will donation and receive a simple meal of soup and bread along with a handmade pottery creation as a reminder that some children have empty bowls every day. The event has raised more than $100,000 to support BrainPower in a Backpack since it started in 2009.
The goal this year is to raise more than $15,000. Donations are tax-deductible.
Sponsors include Foundation 191; Burnsville High School, the school's culinary arts and art programs and other businesses and organizations.