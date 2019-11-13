The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District is one of two public districts in Minnesota selected for a new Wallin Education Partners scholarship program, the district announced this week.
The Opportunity Scholars program provides two-year scholarships and coaching to support post-secondary enrollment and completion.
Recent Burnsville High School graduates Yunus Abdirahman, Tasleema Ally, Samuel Johnson, Pamela Molina Mejia and Bryan Casas Mendez were among the first recipients.
Opportunity Scholars may receive as much as $6,000 per year to assist with tuition and fees. Along with financial assistance, Wallin employees and other organizations coach and support each student to help them finish school and plan for a job that can support a family.
In addition to supporting students directly, Wallin also provides $1,000 per student to the district to support recruiting and coaching efforts, especially targeting underrepresented, non-traditional and first-generation college students.
The Opportunity Scholars Program is separate from Wallin’s other 4-year scholarship and coaching program also at Burnsville High School.