For the 32nd year, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District received an award for its accurate and transparent financial reporting from the Association of School Business Officials International.
The Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting Award is considered the gold standard and the highest recognition for school district financial operations, according to the release from the district.
The award recognizes work during the school year that ended June 30, 2019.
“District 191’s participation in the Certificate of Excellence program for the past 32 years proves our diligence to quality financial reporting,” said Robin Pikal, director of finance, in a news release.
“The district strives for continued accuracy and integrity of our financial records and reporting to provide financial transparency throughout the district, stakeholders and the community."