Residents in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District can attend informational meetings next month to learn more about the district's fall levy referendum.
The district will present detailed information about the referendum, tax impact and how to vote, and answer questions from attendees, according to a news release from the district.
The meetings are scheduled for:
- Monday, Oct. 7, 6:30-8 p.m. at Hidden Valley Elementary School.
- Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6:30-8 p.m. at Sioux Trail Elementary School.
Voters in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District will decide on Nov. 5 whether to pay an estimated $1.7 million more each year in overall property taxes for the district’s general fund.
The ballot question will ask voters to revoke the two existing voter-approved operating levies and replace them with a single levy that would provide the district with the state’s maximum per-student amount, about $1,900, annually for the next 10 years.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 5. Voters can also vote early or by absentee ballot starting on Sept. 20. Early voting can be done by mail or in person at the district offices at 200 W. Burnsville Pkwy in Burnsville, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4.
More about the referendum can be found online at isd191.org/referendum.