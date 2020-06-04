The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District is recognizing the retirement of 28 employees who collectively contributed 697 years of service to the district.
“Congratulations and thank you to all of our retirees,” Superintendent Dr. Theresa Battle said in a written statement. “Your service to the One91 community has been invaluable. I wish you the long and enjoyable retirement that you deserve.”
Retiring employees are:
- Harold Berg, custodian.
- Norman Frederickson, custodian.
- Rebecca Fredrickson, teacher.
- Michele Griffin, teacher.
- Jeannie Hendrix, speech-language pathologist.
- Wendy Hirschey, teacher.
- Sheila Horton, educational assistant.
- Sandi Hrimnak, educational assistant.
- Connie Iles, teacher.
- Nina Jacobson, teacher.
- Susan Keljik, educational assistant.
- Charlotte Leach, clerical.
- Shannon McParland, principal.
- Paula Nania, educational assistant.
- Kathryn Petri, teacher.
- Sharon Saunders, teacher.
- Cheryl Schmid, food service.
- Karin Sauermann-Page, teacher.
- Catherin Shogren, teacher.
- JoAnn Shook, teacher.
- Glenn Simon, Director of Operations & Transportation.
- Lydia Simon, attendance secretary.
- Loretta Spence, educational assistant.
- Carol Stevenson, food service.
- Sonya Vaurio, technology specialist.
- Barbara Wardell, nurse.
- Laura Wiedemann, educational assistant.
- Paula Wendling, academic success coach.